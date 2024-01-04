Unwanted or non-working holiday lights being collected to benefit hunger relief organization

Krystal Frasier KSTP

If you’re looking to get rid of old holiday lights, you can recycle them for a good cause.

CW Metals is sponsoring the “Holiday Lights for Hunger” campaign, where people can recycle lights and have the revenue generated from recycling to support food partners who help families in need.

Unwanted or non-working holiday lights and cords will be collected at various boxes found at the following store locations until the end of the month:

Menards

  • Apple Valley
  • Brooklyn Park
  • Buffalo
  • Burnsville
  • Cottage Grove
  • Dundas
  • eden Prairie
  • Elk River
  • Golden Valley
  • Mankato
  • Maple Grove
  • New Ulm
  • Richfield

Fleet Farm

  • Brooklyn Park
  • Lakeville
  • Monticello

New Ulm Steel

  • 218 19th Street South in New Ulm

CW Metals

  • Lakeville
  • Monticello

Proceeds will be donated to hunger relief organization The Open Door. CLICK HERE to learn more about the organization.