Unwanted or non-working holiday lights being collected to benefit hunger relief organization
If you’re looking to get rid of old holiday lights, you can recycle them for a good cause.
CW Metals is sponsoring the “Holiday Lights for Hunger” campaign, where people can recycle lights and have the revenue generated from recycling to support food partners who help families in need.
Unwanted or non-working holiday lights and cords will be collected at various boxes found at the following store locations until the end of the month:
Menards
- Apple Valley
- Brooklyn Park
- Buffalo
- Burnsville
- Cottage Grove
- Dundas
- eden Prairie
- Elk River
- Golden Valley
- Mankato
- Maple Grove
- New Ulm
- Richfield
Fleet Farm
- Brooklyn Park
- Lakeville
- Monticello
New Ulm Steel
- 218 19th Street South in New Ulm
CW Metals
- Lakeville
- Monticello
Proceeds will be donated to hunger relief organization The Open Door. CLICK HERE to learn more about the organization.