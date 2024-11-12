Unloaded gun found in locker at Kennedy Community School, student arrested

St. Cloud Area School district officials say a student has been arrested – and expelled – after a gun was found in a locker at Kennedy Community School.

According to the district, the student was arrested after the principal found the unloaded weapon while searching a locker sometime on Friday. Officials add there was no ammunition in either the locker or on the student, and no threats were made.

The district says the principal was responding to an unrelated inquiry that didn’t involve a weapon concern when the search was done.

Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department were already doing usual safety patrols at the school and immediately responded. Their quick response allowed classes to continue as normal, the district says.

No details about the student were immediately provided by the district.

The incident is expected to be reviewed at the next meeting between the district, building administrators and first responders to identify any other security measures or practices that are needed.