18-year-old who was reported missing found safe

UPDATE: Sophie Gant has been found safe, according to the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old.

Sophie Christina Gant was last seen Thursday near University Ave. and 15th Ave. SE, according to authorities.

Gant is 5’4″ and weighs around 135 pounds. She has brown eyes.

If you see Gant or have information on their whereabouts, contact UMPD at 612-624-2677.