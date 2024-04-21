University of St. Thomas announces reductions as it addresses budget challenges

Leaders at the University of St. Thomas say they are making “difficult but necessary measures to address budget challenges for the upcoming fiscal year”, according to a statement released by the university.

On Sunday, a statement provided by the school to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS says in part that “eliminated staff positions represent less than 2% of the university’s roughly 1,500 employees.”

In addition, the reductions made by the university doesn’t include the elimination of academic programs or faculty positions, according to the statement.

An exact number of staff positions being cut wasn’t immediately provided by school officials.

It went on to say that changes were “made with care to preserve St. Thomas’ student experience”, such as class sizes.