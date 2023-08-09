University of Minnesota student wins national figure skating title

A sophomore at the University of Minnesota has won a national figure skating title.

Wren Warne-Jacobsen earned her first national title last week, becoming the 2023 U.S. Collegiate Senior Women’s Champion and winning a $4,000 scholarship.

According to a press release, Warne-Jacobsen was one of 24 competitors from around the country competing in the championship held in San Jose, California.

Warne-Jacobsen skated to “Scheherazade, Op 35: The Young Prince and the Young Princess” in the Free Skate event for a combined score of 157.11, which was 10 points ahead of second place

“Winning this event is definitely one of the highlights of my career so far. One of my goals as a student-athlete is to inspire young skaters to pursue both their athletic and academic passions knowing both can complement each other as figure skating and university do for me,” Warne-Jacobsen said.