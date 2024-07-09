University of Minnesota police searching for missing 12-year-old

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-COPS.

The University of Minnesota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old who went missing on Monday.

According to police, Amayah Whitefeather, also known as Ray, was last seen on July 8, around 3 p.m., at the Commonwealth Terrace Cooperative on the St. Paul Campus.

Whitefeather is described as 5’2″, 180 lbs, with dark shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-COPS.