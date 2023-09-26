University of Minnesota leaders, Gov. Walz to celebrate updates to chemistry building

Leaders from the state and the University of Minnesota are set to gather on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the project kickoff for an undergraduate chemistry facility.

The building, 95-year-old Fraser Hall on the East Bank of the University of Minnesota campus, is set to be renovated to advance chemistry education, according to Andria Waclawski, assistant director of public relations at the University of Minnesota.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and U of M Interim President Jeff Ettinger are scheduled to be joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, College of Science and Engineering Dean Andrew Alleyne, several state lawmakers and a student from the University of Minnesota to celebrate the renovations.

