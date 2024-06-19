University of Minnesota considers serving liquor at sports venues

Fans could soon enjoy cocktails at Gophers sporting events under a proposal under consideration by leaders at the University of Minnesota.

Last week, the U of M Board of Regents reviewed a resolution that would introduce mixed alcoholic beverages to stadium concessions at Huntington Bank Stadium, Williams Arena, Maturi Pavilion and 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The three-phase proposal would start with ready-to-drink canned cocktails and batched cocktails in general concourses as soon as this fall. The university says Beyoncé’s concert at Huntington Bank Stadium last summer was “a successful trial of liquor-based drinks” following this approach.

The university would continue to expand alcohol sales over the next two years, with full-service bars in club areas and bottle service in suites starting in 2025-26. By the 2026-27 school year, vendors would be allowed to sell alcohol in the stands at football games; student sections, however, would be excluded.

Spectators have been able to buy beer, malted seltzers and wine at Gophers events since a change in state law in 2012 allowed the university to start alcohol sales at Huntington Bank Stadium and certain areas of Williams Arena and 3M Arena at Mariucci. Alcohol sales at Williams and 3M expanded to general concourses in 2019, and alcohol sales were approved for Maturi Pavilion in 2022.

The measure is up for board action at next month’s meeting.