UnitedHealth Group to move from Minnetonka to Eden Prairie

A Minnesota-based health insurance company is moving its headquarters.

UnitedHealth Group has confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it is not going to renew its lease for the building it currently uses on Bren Road in Minnetonka.

Instead, the company will move workers from that building to the Optum Campus, located in Eden Prairie, sometime in 2024.

According to UnitedHealth Group, that campus has the space and amenities the company currently needs while also allowing for growth in the future.