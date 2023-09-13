Unionized Hormel workers now voting on offer from company, strike still possible

Their contract expired Sunday, and a potential strike is still looming. Workers are voting today on a final offer from the Minnesota-based company.

A contract for the workers expired Sunday, and a potential strike is now looming.

Leaders of the United Food and Commerical Workers union (UFCW) are recommending a “no” vote on the offer, saying they believe they can win more if they stick together on this.

Hormel is the maker of many packaged items you typically see in grocery stores.

Recently, hundreds of employees and their families picketed throughout the city of Austin, Minn.

Union officials say the company refuses to give good wages and secure pensions after what they call record company profits.

“Every day, the workers work so hard. These are essential workers, and here in Austin, they keep this plant running. They keep this community running,” said Rena Wong, president of UFCW Local 663.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Hormel for comment but hasn’t heard back as of this publishing.

Voting is expected to continue through Thursday evening. Results should be released late Thursday night or Friday morning.