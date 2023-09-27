Union members authorize strike at Seward Community Co-op

Union members at the Seward Community Co-op voted to authorize a strike on Tuesday.

According to a news release from United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 union members, employees at Seward Community Co-op in Minneapolis voted to approve a strike on the grounds of Unfair Labor Practices.

In a statement, the union’s bargaining committee told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it views a strike as a “last resort” but hopes the co-op’s management will bargain in good faith. No strike date has been set, yet.

“Today, our coworkers voted and stood together to demonstrate our power as a union, and we voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if needed. “Seward Coop has engaged in unfair labor practices meant to stop us from exercising our rights despite our dedicated efforts to serve member-owners every day. “As a bargaining committee, we know that the decision to call a strike is always a last resort. However, we refuse to be intimidated by our employer. As a business that talks about equity, Seward surely should understand our need to lift up our communities, our member-owners, and the hard work that we do to keep Seward Coop running. “We look forward to meeting Seward Coop management at the table tomorrow to bargain in good faith for a contract that reflects our hard work.” UFCW Local’s 663 member bargaining committee

The news release added that the union has filed charges against the Seward Community Co-op for unilateral changes in the contract, retaliation and bargaining in bad faith. Union members at the co-op have been working without a collective bargaining agreement since Aug. 21.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Seward Community Co-op for a response.