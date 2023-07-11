Union Hmong Kitchen to open 2nd Minneapolis location Wednesday

A popular North Loop restaurant is opening its second Minneapolis location this week.

Union Hmong Kitchen, run by James Beard semifinalist chef Yia Vang, announced that it will open an Uptown location in the Hilltribe building on the corner of West Lake Street and Bryant Avenue South.

The restaurant says it will open its doors in Uptown on Wednesday with all their customers’ favorite dishes from the North Loop location, “plus a few new ones.”

Its hours in Uptown will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Click here to find its website.