Union Depot asking Ramsey County residents for help finding holiday tree

Ramsey County residents who are looking to part ways with any overgrown tree on their property are asked to consider nominating it to be the tree used as the Union Depot holiday tree in St. Paul this year.

The selected tree will be a part of the Hub for the Holidays event series, including the Holiday Tree Lighting, which is scheduled for Dec. 2. The tree’s owner will be invited to participate in the lighting.

It must meet the following requirements to be considered:

Be located within Ramsey County;

Be an evergreen;

Must have overgrown its current location or have other reasons to be removed;

Be in good condition on all sides.

Anyone who would like to donate a tree for consideration can submit it on the Union Depot website HERE, by emailing the address and a photo of the tree to THIS EMAIL ADDRESS or by calling 651-202-2700.

If chosen, event officials say there will be no cost for the tree to be removed or for the stump to be ground down.