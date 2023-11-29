UMD mourns death of football player

The University of Minnesota Duluth is mourning the loss of one of its senior football players.

The program announced Tuesday night that 22-year-old Reed Ryan, a defensive lineman from Waunakee, Wis., died at a hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused his death.

“Our staff and players are devastated about Reed’s passing,” UMD head football coach Curt Wiese said in a statement released by the university. “Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through.”

“Reed had a positive impact on so many and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” Forrest Karr, UMD’s athletics director, added. “Reed was a kind, caring and thoughtful young man who enjoyed bringing people together. He grew up in my hometown and was beloved by those who knew him in Waunakee, Fargo, Duluth, and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with Reed’s family and friends during this time of sorrow. We are grateful for everyone who is supporting Reed’s teammates and our staff members.”

Ryan spent four years at North Dakota State University before coming to UMD before this season.

The program says a celebration of life is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Blackhawk Church in Middleton, Wis. A short wake and funeral is scheduled at the church the following day starting at 10 a.m.