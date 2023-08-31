Ukrainian students take part in 'Reality Fair'

A group of students visiting from Ukraine learned about the importance of keeping a budget today.

It’s part of Hiway Credit Union’s reality fair, where each person is given a fictitious budget and then needs to plan their life expenses around it.

These kids are part of Global Synergy Group’s five-week student exchange program for Ukrainian kids called “You Lead.”

“It’s been both moving and uplifting… we decided well not only will they get a respite from the war, but we’re gonna energize them to be the leaders that we know they’re gonna be,” said Richard Fursman, co-founder of Global Synergy Group.

The students are about halfway through their five-week program in Minnesota.