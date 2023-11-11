Uber driver injured by gunfire Friday night

A man is injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2900 block of Garfield Avenue around 9 p.m. and found a man in his 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, an Uber driver, picked up a man near the 2500 block of Pillsbury Avenue and gunfire ensued.

The man left the vehicle and the victim drove to Lake Street West and Garfield Avenue and called 911, a spokesperson for MPD said.

MPD is investigating.