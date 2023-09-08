U.S. Secretary of Education wraps up nationwide tour in Minnesota on Friday

The U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is wrapping up the 2023 Back to School Bus Tour: Raise the Bar with leaders and officials in Minnesota on Friday.

Secretary Cardona started the day in Rochester at the John Marshall High School for a roundtable discussion on mental health and community schools.

Later, Cardona traveled to the Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount to join a discussion with U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota, Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-Minnesota) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten. They discussed technical education and the importance of ensuring every student has a pathway to career success.

The tour is scheduled to wrap up in St. Paul Friday afternoon at the Txuj Language and Culture Lower Campus, where U.S. Representative Betty McCollum (D-Minnesota) will join Cardona for a school tour.

The Back to School Bus Tour stopped in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Wisconsin over the past week as a part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Click here to learn more about the tour.