U.S. Postal Service announces mail, shipping deadlines for the 2024 holiday season

Even though it’s only one week into October, the United States Postal Service is announcing when you should make sure to have any gifts and greetings in the mail in order for them to make it to their destination on time this holiday season.

Late Tuesday morning, the USPS announced the deadlines for all Christmas Day arrivals, adding all customers should try to ship early this year. The USPS is closed on Christmas Day, as well as Thanksgiving.

Deadlines for mailing and shipping items within the contiguous United States are the following:

Dec. 18th for both USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail service

Dec. 19th for Priority Mail service

Dec. 21st for Priority Mail Express service

Meanwhile, the deadlines for sending anything to Alaska and Hawaii are:

Dec. 16th for USPS Ground Advantage service

Dec. 18th for First-Class Mail service

Dec. 19th for Priority Mail service

Dec. 20th for Priority Mail Express service

Dates for overseas and military mail shipping deadlines can be found HERE.

Additional shipping tips – including ordering free shipping supplies – can be found by CLICKING HERE.