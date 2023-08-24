U.S. education secretary to stop in Minnesota, Wisconsin on bus tour

As the start of a new school year quickly approaches, the nation’s top educator is heading on a bus tour that will include stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is planning a “Back to School” bus tour from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8 that will stop in Wisconsin on Sept. 7 and conclude with a visit to Minnesota on the final day.

The secretary is expected to be joined by national, state and local school leaders to celebrate the start of the new school year and highlight the efforts to help students recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: State report: Less than half of Minnesota students meeting state standards, attendance dropping

The Department of Education’s announcement comes on the same day the statewide testing results were released, showing less than half of Minnesota’s students are meeting or exceeding the standards for their grades and consistent attendance is also dropping, the latest signs that students are struggling following the pandemic.

Specific details about the visits are expected to be released closer to the event.