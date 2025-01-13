U of M to request $235 million from Legislature for upcoming budget

The University of Minnesota president and the Board of Regents are expected to outline their budget priorities on Monday, including a request of $235 million from the state.

That money, if approved, will be used next year, and regents say tuition will need to increase without the funding. They add that attracting and retaining students, faculty and staff will also be a challenge.

According to the Board of Regents, $120 million will be used to invest in 26,000 employees living across the state, with another $30 million used for ensuring more than 70,000 students are fully supported while studying at the University of Minnesota.

Another $40 million will be for research, specifically in the biomanufacturing, agriculture, green energy and aerospace industries. There’s another $45 million for helping health science programs train the next generation of nurses, doctors and technicians to serve across the state.

U of M President Rebecca Cunningham has previously said health care is a priority.

“As an emergency physician, an educator and public health researcher, I’ve devoted the past 30 years of my life to helping people in communities in which they live,” Cunningham said during her inauguration back in September.

The board is also planning to make a capital investment request to the Legislature. It wants $200 million to address critical facility repairs that are needed and another $20 million to invest in an agricultural research facility in Mower County.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will track what happens as university officials formally make the requests at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Capitol.