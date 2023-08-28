U of M students start move-in day Monday

University of Minnesota Move-In Day

Monday is move-in day at the University of Minnesota for first-year students, and thousands from around the country are starting to settle in.

The university requires a move-in appointment time to make sure things run smoothly and officials are asking students to unpack their cars within 10 to 15 minutes.

Based on last year’s numbers, the Twin Cities campus will likely have around 6,000 to 7,000 incoming first-year students.

The big question for the school year — likely for a lot of parents — is will the campus and surrounding area be safer than they’ve been the last few years?

This summer, the university police reported a 45% increase in violent crime surrounding the campus since 2019.

This year, there are some new safety measures in place, including limiting public access to more campus buildings.

The university is also continuing to pay overtime for officers to help patrol Dinkytown.

We’re sad to see summer end but excited to see all of the new faces at the @UMNews. We will be assisting the @UMNpublicsafety by having troopers patrol campus to ensure everyone stays safe. If you see us, stop and say hello. We wish everyone a safe and fun year! pic.twitter.com/G4RSyTkZis — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) August 28, 2023

There’s also a new grassroots “Safety Walking Group” that walks the streets of Dinkytown after dark twice a week to bring a calming presence.

The group was started by a U of M alumni who started similar grassroots walking groups in other Minneapolis neighborhoods.

“We believe that public safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said Aileen Johnson, a University of Minnesota alumna. “We expect to be able to help calm them down further and that it can be a really good start to the school year for everyone.”

Welcome Week is also set to kick off on Wednesday.