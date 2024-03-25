U of M Police to handle more 911 calls around campus, Dinkytown

The primary police agency for 911 calls around the University of Minnesota is changing.

Starting Monday, University of Minnesota Police (UMPD) started handling all 911 calls in an approximately 12-block area from Oak Street Southeast, next to Huntington Bank Stadium, all the way down to Interstate 35W between University Avenue and Fourth Street Southeast.

University of Minnesota police will now handle most 911 calls in the highlighted area instead of Minneapolis police under a change that started on March 25, 2024.

Many university-related organizations, including several fraternities and sororities, are located in that area.

While Minneapolis police will still handle major crimes in the area, UMPD will now take over all 911 calls and subsequent investigations for the area.

The department had just been serving as an initial response and helping Minneapolis police with high-priority calls in that area but, with Minneapolis police severely short-staffed, the hope is UMPD’s expanded efforts will better support public safety efforts.

A spokesperson for the university says there were “several points of communication” between UMPD, Minneapolis police and those in the area about the change, and UMPD says it will work with Minneapolis police to provide more safety patrols in the area and offer joint community engagement services.

Earlier this month, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to a nonprofit led by concerned parents and U of M stakeholders, which said reports of crime in the area are up in the area since November compared to the same time a year ago.

Officials say the change in service will be tested for the next 12 months and reevaluated after that time.