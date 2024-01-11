U of M issues Safe-U emergency after receiving shooting threat at Twin Cities campus

The University of Minnesota says the campus’ public safety department has received a threat to shoot people at the Twin Cities campus, causing them to issue a Safe-U emergency.

The alert was sent at 7:21 a.m. on Thursday, which said the threat was “specific” and was made by 41-year-old Joseph Mark Rongstad.

Rongstad is described in the alert as being six feet tall, has brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs about 195 pounds. Authorities didn’t have information on what he was wearing, or the type of vehicle he may have.

A follow-up alert says campus is open with normal operations, but employees are encouraged to work from home. In addition, all buildings will only be accessible with UCard.

According to the alert, there are extra officers on campus with partner agencies, and the Minnesota BCA will be investigating the threat, as well as the suspect’s home sheriff agency.

