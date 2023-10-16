U of M issues Safe-U advisory for morning assault involving knife

An assault investigation is underway in Minneapolis after officials say someone with a knife chased another person Monday morning near the University of Minnesota campus.

According to a Safe-U advisory issued shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, the assault happened at 8:20 a.m. in the area of 17th Avenue and 4th Street SE, near the 4th Street Parking Ramp and the tennis courts.

While few details were provided in the alert, the suspect was described as wearing a light blue jacket with a hood, red shoes and black pants.

If you have details about the assault, you’re asked to contact university police. They can be reached at 612-624-2677 for non-emergencies and by email.