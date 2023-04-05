U of M building evacuated due to ‘hazmat incident’ given all clear by Public Safety
Hazmat incident on U of M campus
A building on the University of Minnesota campus that was evacuated Tuesday evening due to a “hazmat incident” has since been cleared by public safety officials.
At 6:49 p.m., the campus community was informed they could return to the building, according to a SAFE-U EMERGENCY alert.
Amundson Hall, located at 421 Washington Ave. SE on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus was evacuated following a “hazmat incident,” according to a previously issued safety alert.
Neighboring facilities were not affected by the incident, authorities said.
Minneapolis Fire Department was on the scene, and police set up a perimeter. The public was told to stay outside of the perimeter, the alert said.