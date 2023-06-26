U of M Board of Regents to vote on new budget Monday afternoon

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is set to vote on the next budget for the upcoming school year.

The plan in its current form includes tuition hikes of 3.5% at the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses. The new budget would also include a 1% tuition increase at the Crookston, Duluth and Morris campuses.

University officials say the increase in tuition is needed to keep up with inflation and staff raises.

As previously reported last month by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the board has already discussed tuition changes such as different pricing for both in-state and out-of-state students, honoring tuition reciprocity agreements and only charging for up to 13 credits per semester.

Joan Gabel’s last day as president of the Board of Regents was June 9. Interim President Jeff Ettinger is now serving as Interim President for the board.

The Board of Regents is set to meet at 1 p.m. Monday.