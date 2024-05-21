U of M announces 2024 football Gopher Pass is now on sale

College sports fans can now buy a pass that will get them into all of the University of Minnesota home football games for the upcoming season.

The Gopher Pass, which is $249 and a mobile-only ticket, gets fans inside Huntington Bank Stadium for all seven home games. It also includes a six-month club-level membership to Dinkytown Athletes, the official name, image and likeness (NIL) collective of Gopher athletes that boasts exclusive interviews and videos, invitations to special events, and a chance to win autographed items.

The Gopher Pass allows fans to choose their seat locations 48 hours before each home game, allowing people to select seats next to other Gopher Pass holders. The majority of seats will be in Zone 6 with a limited amount in Zones 4 and 5.

However, if a game is sold out, a Gopher Pass holder will be given general admission for standing room only.

This year, the Gophers will host a total of seven regular season games:

Thursday, Aug. 29: North Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 7: Rhode Island

Saturday, Sept. 14: Nevada

Saturday, Sept. 21: Iowa

Saturday, oct. 5 – USC

Saturday, Oct. 27: Maryland

Saturday, Nov. 23: Penn State

CLICK HERE for the team’s full schedule and HERE for KSTP’s full Gophers coverage.