Two people injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting early Saturday morning

Two people, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Hennepin Avenue and 4th Street North in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say that officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers then rendered aid to the woman until she was taken to the hospital.

Police say they identified the 17-year-old boy after he walked into Hennepin County Medical Center with a non-life-threating gunshot wound.

Investigators believe that several people got in a fight before the gunfire erupted.

The investigation is ongoing, and there have not been any arrests so far.