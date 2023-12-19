Two Minneapolis police officers injured while responding to report of assault Monday night
The Minneapolis Police Department said two of its officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday night.
Police say the two officers were responding to a report of an assault around 8 p.m. near St. Olaf Church on South 8th Street in downtown Minneapolis when they were hurt.
Further details are not available as of early Tuesday morning, but police say they will release more information when it’s available.
