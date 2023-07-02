Two light rail passengers injured after Green Line train collides with vehicle

An investigation is underway after a Green Line light rail train collided with a personal vehicle Saturday night.

A news release from Metro Transit states that two light rail passengers reported minor injuries after the incident.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of University and Hampden Avenues.

Metro Transit said service was “briefly delayed” after the crash.

Officials say St. Paul police responded to the incident and an investigation is ongoing.