Two injured after jumping from moving vehicle on I-94

Early Monday morning, Minnesota State Patrol Troopers responded to a verbal dispute in a vehicle where two people exited a moving vehicle on Interstate 94 near Fairview Avenue.

The two occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Just before 2:30 a.m., troopers located the vehicle at a gas station in Brooklyn Park. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

