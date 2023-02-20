Two firefighters hurt while battling early-morning blaze at St. Paul home

Two firefighters were hurt while battling an early-morning blaze at a vacant St. Paul home Sunday.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews were called to the 1100 block of Beech Street on a report of a fire just after 3:30 a.m.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames but two firefighters were hurt during the operation. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to return to work in the coming week.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but the department says it appears to have been started accidentally.