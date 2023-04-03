Two dogs shot and killed by neighbor near Princeton Friday night

Two dogs were shot and killed by their owner’s neighbor near Princeton Friday night, according to a news release from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received the call just before 7:40 Friday night from a man who reported that his neighbor shot his two dogs.

Investigators then spoke to the neighbor, who said the dogs were chasing deer on his property around 4:30 p.m. The neighbor said he went outside to yell at the dogs, and then the dogs “started coming at him.”

The neighbor said he then “shot at the dogs to scare them” because of their “aggressive manner.” Both dogs were shot and died.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office described the dogs as a 6-month-old golden retriever and a smaller mixed-breed dog. No age was given for the smaller dog.

The investigation is still underway, according to the news release.