Two dead after suspected murder-suicide in Barron County

Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday night in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in New Auburn just after 6:45 p.m. on a report of two people who were possibly dead.

Investigators say 38-year-old Jeremy Wittrock had a no-contact order with 37-year-old Beth Parker because of a pending domestic abuse charge.

Parker was found in her home suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Wittrock was pronounced dead at the scene from what investigators say appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 15-year-old was also at the home at the time but was not physically hurt, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office states that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The official causes of death will be released by the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time.