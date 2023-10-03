Two Bloomington firefighters suffer minor injuries in early morning fire Tuesday

A fire at a home in Bloomington Tuesday morning left two firefighters with minor injuries and seven people displaced.

The two firefighters were treated for their injuries at the scene and were released back to duty, Bloomington Fire Chief Ulie Seal says.

The fire department says the seven occupants were able to safely get out and the Minnesota Red Cross is assisting them with accommodations.

The fire, which was reported at 4:56 a.m. Tuesday, caused heavy damage to the home and garage.

The Bloomington Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters from Eden Prairie also assisted in extinguishing the fire.