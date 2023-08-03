Twins, Saints and volunteers partner to provide school supplies for area students

The St. Paul Saints and the Minnesota Twins are teaming up to give away school supplies to local K-12 students at Target Field on Thursday.

“Action Day 2023” is happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as 1,500 volunteers pack 40,000 backpacks full of school supplies for Twin Cities families experiencing poverty, according to the Greater Twin Cities United Way.

Authorities from the Greater Twin Cities United Way say the price of school supplies has grown almost 25% in the last two years, which puts a strain on families struggling to provide supplies for their children.

Over 100 of United Way’s nonprofit and school district partners are set to pick up the backpacks at the end of the day and deliver them to students in the Twin Cities.

For more information on Action Day 2023, CLICK HERE.