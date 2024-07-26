Twins reinstate Royce Lewis; Jair Camargo optioned to Triple-A St. Paul

By KSTP
Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (KSTP / Alec Ausmus)

On Friday, the Minnesota Twins announced infielder Royce Lewis will be returning.

Lewis has finished his rehab assignment according to the team, and has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Lewis has missed the team’s last 16 games with a right adductor strain, but he was able to play in two games while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul. 

Prior to his injury, Lewis hit .292 (26-for-89) with five doubles, 10 home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored, nine walks and a .354 on-base percentage.

To make room for Lewis on the 26-man roster, the Twins optioned catcher Jair Camargo to St. Paul after Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia.

The Twins open a series in Detroit.