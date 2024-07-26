Twins reinstate Royce Lewis; Jair Camargo optioned to Triple-A St. Paul

On Friday, the Minnesota Twins announced infielder Royce Lewis will be returning.

Lewis has finished his rehab assignment according to the team, and has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Lewis has missed the team’s last 16 games with a right adductor strain, but he was able to play in two games while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

Prior to his injury, Lewis hit .292 (26-for-89) with five doubles, 10 home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored, nine walks and a .354 on-base percentage.

To make room for Lewis on the 26-man roster, the Twins optioned catcher Jair Camargo to St. Paul after Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia.

The Twins open a series in Detroit.