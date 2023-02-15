Twins pitchers, catchers report to spring training Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training in Fort Myers, Florida Wednesday.

For the 33rd consecutive year, the Twins will return to Hammond Stadium with 25 players on minor league contracts, 13 of which have spent time in the major league.

The first full-team workout is Monday, Feb. 20. Position players are expected to arrive on Feb. 19.

The Twins schedule features 33 games, 17 at home and 16 on the road. All of the 17 home games will promote at least one special ticket offer, such as the new Meal Deal, a Pregame Happy Hour or Kids Day!

Head to the Twins website for more information and to buy tickets.