Twins pitcher Pablo López, wife Kaylee unveil ticket package to benefit nonprofits

Pablo López has already established himself as the “ace” of the Minnesota Twins’ pitching staff. Now, he and his wife are teaming with the Twins to help some local nonprofits.

On Monday, López and his wife, Kaylee, announced a special “Pablo Day” ticket package for each of his home starts from May through September.

The package includes a ticket to the game López starts and a unique jersey paying homage to his Venezuelan roots, and a portion of the proceeds from each ticket package will benefit three nonprofits the couple specifically picked: Children’s Minnesota, Project Success and Ruff Start Rescue.

The Twins say they’ll sell a limited quantity of the ticket packages starting around 48 hours before his next scheduled home start.

The organization says the inspiration for the promotion came from the López’s love of Twins fans and their community as well as their desire to help.

