Twins move start time of game on July 4

The Minnesota Twins said they are moving the start time of their home game on Thursday, July 4, up one hour to 12:10 p.m.

The first pitch was originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The team says the decision was made because of “expected inclement weather on Thursday afternoon.”

Gates will now open at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The game is the series finale with the Detroit Tigers. The Twins won the first game against the Tigers on Tuesday. They play the second game at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.