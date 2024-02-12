Twins, Diamond Sports announce 1-year extension for TV rights

For at least one more year, Twins fans will be able to watch the team play on Bally Sports North.

The Minnesota Twins and Diamond Sports Group announced an agreement on a one-year extension of the team’s broadcast rights through the 2024 season.

As a result, all regionally televised Twins games this year will be produced and distributed by Bally Sports North.

“We value our long-standing partnership with Bally Sports North and are pleased to let our fans know where they can watch Twins baseball in 2024,” said club President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “Our continued collaboration with Bally Sports North’s talented staff and crew will ensure exceptional broadcast coverage of what promises to be a thrilling season for the Twins and our fans. Looking beyond this short-term resolution, the Twins remain fully committed to expanding the reach and accessibility of our telecasts and other team-related content.”

Fans in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa can watch games on cable providers, such as Comcast Xfinity and Charter Spectrum, satellite with DirecTV or streaming TV providers.

People can also live stream Twins games on the Bally Sports app when they authenticate with their TV provider.