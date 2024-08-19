Twins announce return of ‘Bark at the Park’ Day

Baseball fans won’t have to worry about leaving Fido at home next month when the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins.

On Monday, the team announced the return of Bark at the Park Day for a second year. This year, the event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, for the 6:40 p.m. game. Dog owners will be able to buy a ticket for themselves and their dog, with the canine ticket also including an exclusive Twins portable dog water bottle.

The bark is back!! 🐶



Part of the money from each Bark at the Park ticket package will be given to New Hope-based Can Do Canines, which provides assistance dogs to those with disabilities, such as mobility challenges, hearing loss or deafness, autism and more. CLICK HERE to learn more about Can Do Canines.

Each ticket — one for humans and one for dogs — costs $42. All ticket packages sold for the event will be sold for sections 126 and 127, located in the left-field corner. Attending dogs and their owners must check in at Target Field Station between 5 and 7 p.m. They will then enter through a separate entrance found near Gate 6.

A designated relief area will be provided within the Park at the Park area, as well as water stations and professional veterinarians. Dogs attending the event must remain in the designated area throughout the game.

In addition, all dogs attending must:

Be on a non-retractable leash throughout the event

Be up-to-date on all required vaccinations listed in a waiver and release

Wear a visible identification tag

Be accompanied by an adult

Owners will only be able to bring one dog per adult and won’t be able to buy tickets by walking up to the event. Tickets aren’t able to be transferred or re-sold. In addition, the Twins say any dog may be refused entry.

You can find more information about Bark at the Park Day, as well as the waiver, by CLICKING HERE.

As of this publishing, the Twins are 70-54 and sitting in second place in the American League Central division, and the Marlins are sitting in last place in the National League East division.