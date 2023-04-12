Twin Cities Salvation Army collects over 2 million pounds of food in monthlong drive

The Twin Cities Salvation Army has exceeded its target goal by collecting more than 2 million pounds of food in March.

As stated by the organization, the equivalent of 2.14 million pounds of food collected will provide nearly 1.3 million meals to families dealing with food insecurity, equal to about three months worth of distributions from Salvation Army food pantries.

This monthlong effort was part of the organization’s 2 million pounds food drive and is believed to be the largest single food drive in the Twin Cities, according to a press release.

Donations from the drive will restock the shelves at the Salvation Army’s nine Twin Cities locations, where demand has increased 30-50% over levels seen during the pandemic, the organization says.

In 2022, Minnesotans set a record with 5.5 million visits to food shelves, up from the previous record of 3.8 million in 2020.

“This food drive would not have been possible without the enormous amount of support that came from our community,” Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, the Salvation Army Northern Division commander, said in a statement. “We are grateful to all of the individuals, families and companies for their generosity.”

For those still wishing to help, visit 2MillionPounds.org to contribute toward the food drive.