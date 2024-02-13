Twin Cities Pride to accept donations at Madonna’s Tuesday show

Madonna is teaming up with Twin Cities Pride ahead of her concert in St. Paul on Tuesday night.

The pop icon invited the organization to accept clothing, personal care items and money donations at the doors of her show at Xcel Energy Center.

The items are for Rainbow Wardrobe, which helps the local LGBTQA+ community by providing gender-affirming items and resources.

Rainbow Wardrobe says it’s helped more than 600 people since it launched last summer.

“Madonna has been partnering with queer organizations in every city she stops in,” said Twin Cities Pride Director of Programming Kelsey Alto. “She’s such an icon and has been doing so much for the community for so long.”

