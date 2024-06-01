Twin Cities Pride kicks off month of activities

June 1 marks the start of Pride Month, and the Twin Cities has a lot going on during the next 30 days.

Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride, spoke with KSTP about this year’s Pride Month.

Otto said the events will start on June 1, with “Cheers to Pride” being the official kick-off event. Cheers to Pride will be held at numerous bars, restaurants, and cafes across the metro area. The month will then conclude with the Twin Cities Pride Festival which will run from June 29 until June 30.

You can learn more about events going on during Pride Month by watching Otto’s interview with KSTP or by visiting the Twin Cities Pride website.