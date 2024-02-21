Twin Cities nursing home workers to go on one-day unfair labor practices strike

Union workers at seven nursing homes in the metro announced Tuesday they plan to go on a one-day unfair labor practices strike.

They say they’ll walk off the job for 24 hours two weeks from now, on March 5. Union members with SEIU Healthcare MN & IA and UFCW 663 are seeking a $25 minimum wage, affordable health care and pensions.

“Short staffing has never been worse and it’s hurting workers and residents,” Teresa Brees, an employee at Estates of Roseville, said during a news conference. “Last year I worked 23 straight days, and, unsurprisingly, I ended up tearing my bicep tendon and was barely able to lift my arm.”

The March 5 strike will affect the following nursing homes:

Saint Therese Senior Living of New Hope

The Estates at Roseville

The Estates at Fridley

Cerenity Senior Care in St. Paul

The Villas at The Cedars in St. Louis Park

The Estates at Excelsior

The Villas at Robbinsdale

More nursing homes are voting on strikes later this week, according to SEIU Healthcare.