Twin Cities nursing home workers to go on one-day unfair labor practices strike
Union workers at seven nursing homes in the metro announced Tuesday they plan to go on a one-day unfair labor practices strike.
They say they’ll walk off the job for 24 hours two weeks from now, on March 5. Union members with SEIU Healthcare MN & IA and UFCW 663 are seeking a $25 minimum wage, affordable health care and pensions.
“Short staffing has never been worse and it’s hurting workers and residents,” Teresa Brees, an employee at Estates of Roseville, said during a news conference. “Last year I worked 23 straight days, and, unsurprisingly, I ended up tearing my bicep tendon and was barely able to lift my arm.”
The March 5 strike will affect the following nursing homes:
- Saint Therese Senior Living of New Hope
- The Estates at Roseville
- The Estates at Fridley
- Cerenity Senior Care in St. Paul
- The Villas at The Cedars in St. Louis Park
- The Estates at Excelsior
- The Villas at Robbinsdale
More nursing homes are voting on strikes later this week, according to SEIU Healthcare.