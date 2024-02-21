Twin Cities nursing home workers to go on one-day unfair labor practices strike

By KSTP
Jamie Gulley, president of SEIU Healthcare MN & IA, speaks during a news conference to announce union members had approved a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, outside Saint Therese Senior Living in New Hope. (KSTP)

Union workers at seven nursing homes in the metro announced Tuesday they plan to go on a one-day unfair labor practices strike.

They say they’ll walk off the job for 24 hours two weeks from now, on March 5. Union members with SEIU Healthcare MN & IA and UFCW 663 are seeking a $25 minimum wage, affordable health care and pensions.

“Short staffing has never been worse and it’s hurting workers and residents,” Teresa Brees, an employee at Estates of Roseville, said during a news conference. “Last year I worked 23 straight days, and, unsurprisingly, I ended up tearing my bicep tendon and was barely able to lift my arm.”

The March 5 strike will affect the following nursing homes:

  • Saint Therese Senior Living of New Hope
  • The Estates at Roseville
  • The Estates at Fridley
  • Cerenity Senior Care in St. Paul
  • The Villas at The Cedars in St. Louis Park
  • The Estates at Excelsior
  • The Villas at Robbinsdale

More nursing homes are voting on strikes later this week, according to SEIU Healthcare.