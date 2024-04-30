Twin Cities Jazz Festival organizers set schedule

Fans of jazz music can get a closer look at who will be taking the stage at the Twin Cities Jazz Festival in Mears Park in St. Paul this June.

The event will run June 21st and 22nd on two stages for the 26th year of putting on the festival. Friday’s acts include performances from the Jack Brass Band and Connie Evingson.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, festivalgoers can enjoy performances from the Regina Carter Quartet, the Lenore Raphael Trio, and more.

Admission is free but organizers do rely on donations to keep the event afloat financially.

For a full list of the performance schedule, click HERE.