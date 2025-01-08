Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity honoring Jimmy Carter

Members of the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity chapter will join other Habitat chapters around the world in honoring former President Jimmy Carter.

The late president, as well as former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, were long-time volunteers with the organization and helped build and renovate more than 4,000 homes across 14 different countries – including more than two dozen here in the Twin Cities.

To honor Carter, the Twin Cities chapter on Wednesday will raise walls with doors in them, symbolizing the many doors of opportunity that Carter helped make possible. Meanwhile, messages and condolences fill the walls at the Restore in New Brighton, commemorating Carter’s impact on the organization.

“It’s been really an honor to talk to people as they’re here about their memories of President Carter and Rosalynn,” said Robin Henrichsen, the director of Restores, who continued on to say that Carter’s legacy “of service and humanitarianism, he brought that to live every time he volunteered at a habitat site.”

The public can also pay their respects Wednesday, before the national funeral service being held Thursday morning.

The late Carter is now lying in state at the United States Capitol rotunda, where elected officials gathered for a ceremony on Tuesday, with many discussing the big impact he left on the world in a positive way.

