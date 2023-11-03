Twin Cities Con kicks off Friday in Minneapolis

The 3-day event features all things comics and pop culture. Vendors and artists will also have work on display, and some celebrities will also make an appearance.

Twin Cities Con – a three-day celebration of comics and pop culture at the Minneapolis Convention Center – begins its third year on Friday afternoon.

This year’s guest list is bigger than ever before, including dozens of internationally known television and movie actors, wrestlers, anime voice actors, comic creators, and more. Celebrity guests include Rachael Leigh Cook from “She’s All That,” and Ross Marquand from “The Walking Dead.”

The event runs Friday from 12-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and will include a celebrity guest Q&A, tabletop gaming tournaments, a costume contest and more.

Tickets are available for purchase for $40 per day or $70 for the entire weekend by CLICKING HERE.

