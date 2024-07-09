Tuesday night Twins game postponed, will be made up as doubleheader on Wednesday

The Twins game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m., with the second game starting about 30-45 minutes after the end of the opener.

Parking lots will open at 11:10 a.m. and gates will open at 11:40 a.m.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to the originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game can attend both games. Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for tickets and parking for Tuesday’s game.

Refunds for other purchases, like Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and StubHub, should be handled at the point of purchase.